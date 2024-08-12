FBI Seeking Information Related to Attempted Bank Robbery





The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding an attempted bank robbery that took place on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at the First National Bank Alaska branch located at 1210 W Northern Lights Blvd in Anchorage.

At approximately 5:38 p.m., an unknown female suspect entered the bank, produced a note to one of the bank employees, and verbally demanded money. The unknown suspect then grabbed the note from the employee and fled from the area on a bicycle.

Witnesses described the suspect as a female approximately 5’ tall. She wore a dark-colored, cold weather coat, with a face mask and gloves.

If the public has any information concerning the attempted bank robbery, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or online at tips.fbi.gov.



