FBI Seeking Information to Identify Anchorage Bank Robber





Anchorage, Alaska – The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding a bank robbery that took place on Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 1:17 p.m. at the Credit Union 1 branch located at 4020 Debarr Road in Anchorage.

An unknown suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note, displayed what was believed to be the handle of a handgun, and threatened use of a firearm.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian adult male with possible Hispanic or Hawaiian ethnicity, approximately 5’8,” with black hair, a mustache, a mole near the side of his top lip, and a deep voice. He was described as wearing a dark beanie, sunglasses, and a black or navy blue hoodie.

If the public has any information concerning the bank robbery, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or online at tips.fbi.gov.



