FBI Seeks DeBarr Road Credit Union 1 Robbery Suspect

Alaska Native News Jun 16, 2019.

Photo-Captured image of DeBarr Road Credit Union 1 robbery suspect. Image-FBI release

SWAT converged on the area of 4020 DeBarr Road, set a perimeter and closed roads in the aftermath of an armed bank robbery of Credit Union 1 there late Saturday afternoon.

SWAT joined the response as Anchorage patrol officers canvassed the area searching for the suspect that held up several tellers taking the funds from their tills. During the robbery, the suspect fired his handgun into the ceiling.

The suspect was attired in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt and had donned a mask. The FBI say they believe the suspect is African-American. They came to this conclusion after surveillance video captured him and the color of his hands could be discerned.

SWAT remained at the location for approximately three hours before leaving the scene without their man.

The FBI took over the case later in the evening. They have released an image depicting the suspect captured on the bank’s cameras.

The FBI is urging anyone with information on this robbwery to please contact them at 907-276-4441, or APD dispatch at 907-786-8900.