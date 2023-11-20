Federal grand jury indicts Kenai man for threatening U.S. Senator





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last week officially charging a Kenai man with making interstate threats to kidnap and injure a U.S. Senator.

“Actions that threaten the safety and well-being of public officials are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, will prioritize the vigorous investigation and prosecution of any individual who chooses to threaten and instill fear in elected officials.”

According to court proceedings, Arther Charles Graham, 46, was ordered to be temporarily detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Nov. 3, 2023. His formal detention hearing will be held on Nov. 21, 2023, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew M. Scoble.

According to court documents, Graham sent a web form submission to a U.S. Senator on Sept. 28, 2023, threatening to injure the Senator. Congressional staff members reported the threat to the U.S. Capitol Police and an investigation was launched.

The defendant identified himself in the threat. Law enforcement later confirmed the sender was Graham and lived in Kenai. He was taken into custody by special agents from the U.S. Capitol Police and FBI on Oct. 30, 2023. He made his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge on Nov. 3, 2023.

Graham is charged with using interstate communications with a threat to kidnap and injure in violation of 18 U.S.C. §875(c). If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Capitol Police, with assistance from the FBI Anchorage Field Office, the Kenai Police Department and the Alaska State Trooper, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Vandergaw is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



