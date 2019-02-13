Federal Judge Determined Manafort Lied to Mueller, FBI, and Grand Jury

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2019.

Manafort “intentionally made multiple false statements to the FBI, the (office of special counsel) and the grand jury concerning matters that were material to the investigation,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said behind closed doors in the District of Columbia’s U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Jackson determined that Manafort breached his plea agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the FBI and a grand jury on three different occasions.

The judge’s ruling voids his plea agreement.

Prior to the judge’s ruling, Manafort’s attorneys denied that he had lied.





