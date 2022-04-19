Federal Jury Convicts Anchorage Man for Sex Trafficking a Minor and Child Pornography





ANCHORAGE – A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man on Friday for sex trafficking a minor and production and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jayshon Moore, aka “China,” 39, began having sexual encounters with the minor victim when she was 15 years old. In 2018, he created numerous sexually explicit videos of the minor which were saved on social media. Moore possessed two videos of child pornography in his Snapchat account. In the spring of 2019 Moore sex trafficked the minor victim, setting prices, arranging transactions and taking the money she earned from commercial sex acts.

Moore was previously convicted of drug trafficking and firearms offenses, and he was arrested in June 2019 after violating terms of his supervised release. Law enforcement executed a search of Moore’s residence and found additional evidence of sex trafficking. Moore was indicted by a grand jury in February 2020.

“The exploitation of a minor for profit is a heinous crime requiring a staggering disregard for the safety and welfare of the victim,” said U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. for the District of Alaska. “Victims often suffer the trauma caused by sex trafficking for their entire lives. This conviction will protect others from Moore’s predatory conduct and sends a message we will not tolerate such abuse.”

“Moore engaged in the commercial sexual exploitation of a child. He demonstrated no regard to that child’s age, suffering, or safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners are absolutely committed to identifying and rescuing victims of sex trafficking and bringing their traffickers to justice.”





He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Anchorage Police Department investigated the case. The task force marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children through sex trafficking, as well as to identify and recover victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Ivers and Michael Ebell are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

