Federal Jury Convicts Anchorage Man on Murder and Drug Charges





ANCHORAGE – Following a three-week trial in U.S. District Court, a federal jury convicted an Anchorage man on charges of murder in furtherance of a continuing criminal enterprise, using a firearm to commit murder in a drug trafficking crime, drug conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Matthew Wilson Moi, aka “Matt Matt,” 36, was involved in a drug trafficking enterprise that operated in Alaska between January 2017 and October 2019. The enterprise arranged for packages of multiple kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine to be sent from California to Alaska via the U.S. Postal Service to various addresses in the Anchorage area. The drugs were then re-packaged for sale and further distribution by other members and associates of the drug ring. In 2018, Moi began directing operations in Alaska, including coordinating distribution of narcotics through the mail, while other co-conspirators arranged for shipments from California. The enterprise also laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds through deposits into financial institutions, wire transfers, and bulk cash smuggling from Alaska to other parts of the country.

In April 2019, the enterprise mailed a package of heroin to the Anchorage residence of Navarrow Andrews. After Moi and other co-conspirators spent several days attempting to recover the package without success, Moi concluded that Andrews had stolen it. On April 8, 2019, Moi shot and killed Andrews in an Anchorage alley for stealing the drugs. Moi then fled Alaska, first to Louisiana and then to Los Angeles, where he continued to assist the drug ring with the direction and shipment of narcotic packages to Alaska. In September 2019, federal agents intercepted a shipment of five kilograms of heroin destined for Wasilla. Through a coordinated series of operations, law enforcement arrested co-conspirators in Alaska, California and Florida.

“Drug trafficking is truly one of the great scourges of the modern world,” said U.S. Attorney John Kuhn of the District of Alaska. “Not only do drug traffickers destroy the lives of their customers with their addictive and deadly products, but those like Mr. Moi engage in violent acts and murder as part of their trade. This conviction finally puts an end to a prolific and highly dangerous drug trafficking operation. I commend the federal agencies and the Anchorage Police Department for their investigative work and our prosecutors for securing these convictions.”

“Matthew Wilson Moi and his criminal enterprise of dangerous drug traffickers were pushing potentially lethal drugs and brought violence to the communities in Anchorage,” said Frank A. Tarentino III, Special Agent-in- Charge DEA Seattle Field Division. “This conviction sends a strong message that the DEA and law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to drive down drug-related violence through coordinated enforcement operations and hold those predatory drug traffickers responsible for causing the most harm in our communities.”





“The shipment of illegal narcotics has no place in the US Postal Service and the State of Alaska. The conviction of Moi removes a dangerous criminal from the streets and provides closure to the family of his victim,” said Inspector in Charge Anthony Galetti. “The US Postal Inspection Service will continue to aggressively investigate those who use the US Mail in support of their criminal activities. We thank our state, local and federal partners for their support and efforts in this investigation.”

“Unfortunately, no community is immune to the dangers of drug trafficking. This trial has shed additional light on the utter greed and brutality of those engaged in selling heroin and laundering its proceeds,” said Special Agent in Charge Bret Kressin, IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS:CI), Seattle Field Office. “IRS:CI will not stand idly by while drug trafficking continues to irreparably harm our communities. We continue to stand with our law enforcement partners in our efforts to eradicate and dismantle violent drug trafficking organizations by exercising our expertise in tracing the ill-gotten gains of drug traffickers like Mr. Moi.”

“Ultimately this case came to fruition with the help of our partners at the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Alaska State Troopers,” said Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle. “Due to the many hours of work put in by all involved, the person responsible has been brought to justice.”

Co-conspirators in the drug enterprise included:

Jordan Jerome Shanholtzer aka “Two-3 or 23,” 34, pleaded guilty to managing a continuing criminal enterprise and is awaiting sentencing.

Kenneth Antonio Kiare Ford, aka “Keyes,” 31, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

Myrick Anthoni Elliott, 36, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison.

Isaiah Michael Roderick, aka “Izzy”, 22, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

Marvin Nelson, aka “Unc or Old School,” 57, pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and IRS Criminal Investigation, investigated the case, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Anchorage Police Department and the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Klugman and Kelly Cavanaugh prosecuted the case.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. Additional information about OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

