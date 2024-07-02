Federal jury finds Anchorage man guilty of cyberstalking





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man Friday after a five-day trial for cyberstalking a woman over four years.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between 2016 and 2020, Rolando Hernandez-Zemora, 40, stalked the victim using location tracking applications, text messages, and video calls, and other means in order to try and control her life.

In 2020, the harassment extended to some of the victim’s work colleagues and family members and included threats of violence. Hernandez-Zemora’s harassment of the victim continued even after she obtained a protective order. As a result of his threats, the victim’s workplace went into lockdown for multiple days from late April to early May 2020. Hernandez-Zemora was arrested at the end of May 2020 after he evaded the police for two days.

“I want to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward, and we hope this conviction is the first step in closure and justice for those impacted by this case,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker. “Mr. Hernandez-Zemora is a serious danger to the community, demonstrated by his desire to harm the victim, her colleagues and her family. My office will continue to seek justice against perpetrators who choose to threaten violence.”

“The defendant’s disturbing pattern of conduct involved threats of violence and cyberstalking harassment, which caused substantial fear of harm and emotional distress,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “This type of conduct will not be tolerated. Today’s verdict underscores our commitment to hold accountable those who commit such crimes.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and Anchorage Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Ivers and Seth Beausang are prosecuting the case.

