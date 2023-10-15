Felon in Possession of Firearms Arrested in Butte During Saturday Traffic Stop

During the early morning hours on Saturday, troopers pulled over a 1994 Dodge Ram on Knik River Road in Butte for an equipment violation.
During the 12:47 a.m. traffic stop, officers identified the driver as 53-year-old Edward Dean of Butte. They would also find that he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for Misconduct Involving Weapons III. The charge stems from being in possession as a felon.
As the investigation at the scene progressed, troopers would find that Dean was in possession of two additional firearms.
As a result, Dean would be taken into custody on his warrant and two new charges of MIW III.
Troopers transported the suspect to Palmer and remanded him to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was held without bail pending arraignment.