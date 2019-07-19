Felon Jailed after Errant Bullet Strikes Man in Apartment Below

Alaska Native News Jul 19, 2019.

An Anchorage man was arrested on charges that include being a felon in possession of a firearm after a Wednesday night shooting that occurred in an apartment building in Mountain View on Wednesday night.

According to APD’s report, 46-year-old Ronny G. Smith Jr, a convicted felon, was in the living area of an upstairs apartment handling a firearm when it discharged.

The bullet traveled through the floor of his apartment and continued through the ceiling of the apartment below.

The victim below was sitting on the couch in the living room holding his toddler son when the bullet struck him in the skull and ricocheted off without penetrating the bone. The child escaped injury.

After authorities arrived at the Parsons Avenue address, the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and released.

Smith was transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning and subsequently arrested on charges of Assault III, Misconduct Involving Weapons III and Reckless Endangerment and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.





