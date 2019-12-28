Female passenger Dies in Early Morning Bragaw/7th Avenue Collision

Alaska Native News on Dec 28, 2019.

Anchorage police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at the intersection of 7th and Bragaw at just after 3 am on Saturday morning.

Police report that their preliminary investigation found that a red Honda sedan was traveling westbound on 7th Avenue this morning when it impacted a dump truck traveling northbound on Bragaw. An adult male, who was dring the vehicle, and a juvenile passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The driver of the dump truck suffered no injuries.

The area of the accident was closed down as investigators looked into the crash.

APD is looking for witnesses to the crash and ask anyone with information to contact APD dispatch at 311.