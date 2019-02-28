Female Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Seward Highway near Girdwood

Alaska Native News Feb 28, 2019.

A female pedestrian was struck and killed on the Seward highway in the vicinity of Girdwood on Tuesday night, Anchorage police report.

The woman was on the southbound side of the highway when she was hit near mile 91 at approximately 8:30 pm Tuesday

APD responded, opened an investigation, and closed down the highway in both directions as they processed the scene. The woman was pronounced deceased at the accident location.







The investigation determined that the woman had been struck by one or more vehicles. The drivers involved remained at the scene to be interviewed by investigators.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending next of kin procedures, troopers stated.

Police are asking for additional witnesses in the continuing investigation.

APD announced that the highway was re-opened as of 4:30 am on Wendesday morning.