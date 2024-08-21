



WHEREAS, fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It is made legally and used pharmaceutically, but has also become a prevalent substance in counterfeit pills and is frequently added to other substances such as heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is experiencing a sharp and tragic surge in drug overdose deaths, partly because even a minimal amount of fentanyl, the amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil, can cause an overdose. One pill can kill; and

WHEREAS, the fentanyl epidemic in the United States is a serious public safety threat with illicit fentanyl poisoning rates currently at the highest level in history ; and

WHEREAS, it is common for individuals to unknowingly use fentanyl, and in 2021 the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public safety alert to raise awareness of a significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills; and

WHEREAS, we can help save lives by warning Alaskans of the dangers of fentanyl, working with law enforcement to prevent drugs from coming into Alaska, and reducing stigma surrounding drug use so that people can find resources to prevent overdose deaths, connect to treatment, and be healed.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim August 21, 2024 as:

Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to take a proactive role in educating themselves on the dangers of fentanyl. Overdose deaths are preventable if we take action together. Please report any suspected illegal drug trafficking or other crime tips to the Alaska State Troopers by texting the keyword AKTIPS, followed by your crime tip to 847411.



