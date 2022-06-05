First Lady Completing Quarantine in Japan





(Anchorage) – The Office of Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy Saturday announced that First Lady Rose Dunleavy is concluding a quarantine for COVID-19 in Japan. The First Lady, who accompanied the Governor on a trade mission to the Asian nation, tested positive for the virus at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo, and went into isolation.

The First Lady tested negative prior to flying to Japan early this week, along with Governor Dunleavy and members of the delegation. The First Lady, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms. All other members of the delegation have subsequently tested negative.

The journey marks the second foreign trip of the Governor and the First Lady; the first was in 2019, also to Japan, to commemorate, at the invitation of local officials, the 50th anniversary of Alaska LNG exports from Nikiski to Tokyo.

Following the protocols of the Japanese government, the First Lady is scheduled to complete quarantine following this weekend and plans to return directly to Alaska.



