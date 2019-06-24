First of Four Involved in Christmas Eve 2016 Murders Sentenced

Alaska Native News Jun 24, 2019.

The Alaska Department of Law announced on Friday that the first of four defendants has been sentenced for his role in the double homicide that occurred in Mountain View on Christmas Eve of 2016.

According to the announcement, 22-year-old Jaylyn Franklin, who was part of the murder plot but was not the triggerman, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of fifty years each with ten years suspended on each sentence. In addition, twenty more years was suspended with ten years of felony probation.







Franklin had originally been charged with Murder I and II and Armed Robbery for his part in the murders. In a plea deal, Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of Murder II.

It was on December 24th, 2016 at 4 in the afternoon that police responded to the 4100-block of Peterkin Avenue in Mountain View. When they arrived at the scene they found that Danielle Brooks, age 32, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and Christopher Brooks, age 38, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Christopher was rushed to the hospital but would succumb to his injury a short time later.

The investigation immediately after the incident would determine that Franklin, along with Lamarkus Jayquann Mann, Savon Wiley, and a fourth man went to the Brooks residence with the intent to rob them.

But, during the robbery, Mann “produced a gun and shot Danielle Brooks,” prosecutors stated. A struggle over the weapon took place and Christopher was also shot. He managed to get out of the apartment but collapsed outside where responding police found him.

The robbers fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Also present in the home was the couple’s six-year-old child. He told investigators that “Ninjas came to my home and killed my family.” He was turned over to family members.

The trials of Mann and Wiley are expected to begin on July 8th. While Mann is alleged to be the actual shooter, Wiley was involved in the robbery but not actually at the scene where the shooting took place.

A trial date for the fourth suspect has yet to be determined.