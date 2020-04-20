Five New Cases of COVID-19 Announced in Three Alaska Communities

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Sunday announced five new cases of COVID-19 in three Alaska communities – Anchorage (3), Palmer (1), and Petersburg (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 319.
These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 18 and reflect data posted at noon Sunday on coronavirus-response-alaska-
Of the new cases, three are male and two are female. Two are aged 30-39; one is aged 40-49; and two are aged 60-69. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported Saturday. Recovered cases now total 153, including six new recovered cases recorded Saturday.
