Five-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hospital after being Pinned under Vehicle in Old Glenn Highway Accident

Alaska Native News on Sep 21, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that the child pinned under the vehicle in the single-vehicle accident on the Old Glenn Highway on Saturday evening succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

At 6:45 pm on Saturday evening troopers responded to the Old Glenn Highway at Smith Road after receiving a report of an accident involving injuries. When they arrived, they found that one of two children, a five-year-old, was pinned beneath the vehicle.

Troopers and EMS eventually managed to free the child from under the wreckage, administer life-saving efforts, and transport him to the hospital. But, unfortunately, 24 hours later the child died from his injuries.

The remaining three adults and another child were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.







Trooper say the investigation revealed that seat belts do not appear to have been worn by the occupants and say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the accident.

The Palmer based Bureau of Highway Patrol has taken over case responsibility in the ongoing investigation.