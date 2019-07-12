Fleeing Warrant Subject Flees into Woods but Inadvertently Gives Away Position

Alaska Native News Jul 12, 2019.

A Wasilla man inadvertently gave away his position after he fled a vehicle that was the subject of a traffic stop on Blink Nick Drive in Wasilla, troopers reported.

After the vehicle, a 2006 Toyota sedan was pulled over for a moving violation in Wasilla, troopers recognized the passenger in the vehicle as 29-year-old Garret Bishop, who they knew was wanted on multiple warrants.

Bishop, knowing the gig was up, fled the vehicle and ran into the woods. Troopers conducted a search of the nearby woods. As troopers were looking for him, “Bishop could not resist the urge to use his VAPE e-cigarette which created a smoke signal leading to his location in bushes,” troopers reported.

Bishop was taken into custody without further incident on multiple warrants for Assault I, II, III, and IV. He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was held without bail.





