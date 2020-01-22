Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Fairbanks International Airport

(Fairbanks, AK) – At approximately 2:15 p.m., Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) was notified that a Delta Airlines Airbus 350-900 was experiencing mechanical difficulties with an engine and would need to make an emergency landing at FAI. The plane originated in Detroit and was en route to Seoul, South Korea.
The aircraft landed safely at FAI at 3:46 p.m. with 189 passengers and crew on board. FAI Police and Fire and the University Fire Department were on standby. No other flights were impacted by the landing.
The diverted passengers overnighted in Fairbanks. Passengers were cared for at the terminal while they awaited luggage. FAI staff worked with Delta Airlines to ensure they had safe transportation and with Explore Fairbanks to coordinate lodging.
Delta Airlines had a replacement plane on the way, the diverted passengers resumed their trip Wednesday morning.
FAI extended a warm welcome to the passengers, despite the surprise diversion and the -14 degree temperatures. A special thanks goes to University Fire Department and Explore Fairbanks for immediately assisting the airport.