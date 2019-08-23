FOL Cordova Crew Medevacs Injured Fisherman in Prince William Sound

- Home
KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew forward-deployed to Cordova medevaced a 33-year-old man from fishing vessel Kelly Ann in Prince William Sound, Wednesday.
The Jayhawk aircrew safely hoisted the man and transferred him to awaiting Guardian Flight Services personnel in Cordova. The man was reportedly stable upon transfer.
At approximately 5:51 p.m., Sector Anchorage Command Center watchstanders received a medevac request for a crewmember aboard the Kelly Ann who reportedly sustained a leg injury.
The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac and the command center personnel directed the launch of an Aviation Support Facility-Cordova crew to assist.
“Our forward-operating locations are positioned strategically throughout the broad Alaskan area of responsibility for this exact reason,” said Michael McNeil, a Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “Our close proximity to this fishing vessel and crew allowed us to respond and transport this man in a timely manner to the higher level of care that he needed.”
Written by: U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Alaska on Aug 23, 2019.
