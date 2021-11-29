Following Four and a Half Month Investigation Fairbanks Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges





Alaska State Troopers report that following an extensive investigation spanning four and a half months, a Fairbank officer was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Assault II and a count of Assault IV.

According to AST, Fairbanks-based troopers responded to a Harding Lake address in response to a Domestic Violence disturbance at 2:33 am on July 5th.

Upon arrival, an investigation was initiated and that investigation revealed that 36-year-old Gerrit Butler, an off-duty police officer with the Fairbanks Police Department had caused serious injury to a male family member.

The investigation by troopers continued and the Office of Special Prosecution and Appeals joined in the investigation.

On Friday, a warrant was issued for Butler’s arrest on the charges and the Fairbanks Police Department took Butler into custody on the warrant and remanded him to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.



