Former Alaska Libertarian Senate Candidate Charged with Murder Sunday Evening

Alaska Native News on Oct 13, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers have revealed that former Libertarian District 7 Senate candidate, 38-year-old Gavin Christiansen, has been arrested on murder charges after a road rage incident on Sunday evening.

According to the AST report, Christiansen called troopers and reported the incident at 8:55 pm telling them he had been in a road rage incident involving a firearm.

Before Christiansen called in the incident, it was found that his vehicle had been hit by a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Devin Moorhouse while in the gravel pit adjacent to the Willow-Fishhook Road in WIllow. In response, Christiansen fired shots at the departing Moorhouse, who had a juvenile in his vehicle as he drove away.

Instead of reporting the initial incident, Christiansen chased Moorhouse for five miles down the road at which point Moorhouse crashed into a ditch at mile 37 of Willow-Fishhook. At that location, Christiansen shot and killed Moorhouse. The juvenile was uninjured in the incident.







The Libertarian Party confirmed that Christiansen had been their nominee to the District F senate seat until he withdrew for health reasons at the end of August.

When troopers arrived at the scene Christiansen was taken into custody and charged with Murder I and II and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. VineLink shows that He remains in custody at that facility.

The investigation into the homicide is continuing.