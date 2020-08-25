Former Anchor Point Trooper Indicted and Arrested for Theft of Cash Evidence

Alaska Native News on Aug 25, 2020.

AST reported on Monday that a former trooper based in Anchor Point was arrested by U. S. Marshals at his residence in Coupeville, Washington on Thursday following an indictment handed down by a Kenai Grand Jury for Scheme to Defraud, Theft II, and Misapplication of Property.

The indictment and arrest of former Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Stone resulted from an investigation into an item containing a large amount of cash going missing from the Anchor Point post in 2019. According to the report, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation after troopers in Anchor Point discovered the missing item in May of 2019.

After looking deeper into the missing cash from the evidence locker at the post, it would be found that four more items were missing for a total of over $20,000 taken from the locker. After a several month investigation Stone emerged as the prime suspect.

The investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Financial Crimes Unit resulted in a Kenai Grand Jury handing down the indictment on March 3rd of this year and a $10,000 extraditable warrant was issued.

Investigators say that an Official Misconduct charge will be issued at a later date.





