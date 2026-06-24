Former Anchorage attorney pleads guilty to drug trafficking crime







ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A former member of the Alaska Bar pleaded guilty Monday to possessing drugs with intent to distribute in Alaska.

On May 21, 2025, Justin Facey, 46, was arrested after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with drug trafficking and firearm crimes. The indictment against Facey alleged that he used his residence in Anchorage to distribute and use controlled substances, namely fentanyl and methamphetamine, and possessed four firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drugs with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Court documents explain that Facey was suspended from practicing law on Feb. 24, 2025, following numerous bar complaints. Prior to that, Facey was an Anchorage defense attorney with his own practice.

Facey is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2026, and faces between 10 to 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford of the District of Oregon, Special Agent in Charge Robert A. Saccone of the Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division and Special Agent in Charge Matthew Schelgel of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has been recused from this case with the exception of certain personnel. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Clymer from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York has been appointed as Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General to assist with this and other recused cases. He reports to and acts under the direction of the Deputy Attorney General, or his delegee, or Acting U.S. Attorney Narus in these cases. Special Attorney Clymer supervises personnel from the District of Alaska who have been exempted from the recusal.

The DEA Anchorage District Office and FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, are investigating the case.