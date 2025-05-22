Anchorage attorney arrested, charged with drug trafficking, firearm offenses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A suspended member of the Alaska Bar was arrested Wednesday after a federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging him with maintaining a drug-involved premise for the purpose of distributing and using controlled substances, and with possessing firearms as a prohibited person and in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, in June 2023, law enforcement became aware of Justin Facey, 44, and his alleged facilitation of a drug trafficking organization run by a California prisoner, Heraclio Sanchez-Rodriguez.

Sanchez-Rodriguez was indicted on federal drug trafficking and murder charges in October 2023, and to date, over 60 other defendants have been charged in connection with the Sanchez-Rodriquez drug trafficking organization.

Facey allegedly continued his own drug trafficking operations after the indictment of Sanchez-Rodriguez and other co-conspirators. The indictment against Facey alleges that between April 2024 and 2025, he utilized his residence in Anchorage to distribute and use controlled substances, namely fentanyl and methamphetamine. It also alleges that on April 30, 2025, Facey possessed four firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

The indictment further alleges that Facey unlawfully possessed firearms knowing that he was addicted to methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

Court documents explain that Facey was suspended from practicing law on Feb. 24, 2025, following numerous bar complaints.

Facey is charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of firearms by a prohibited person. The defendant is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 22, 2025, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces between five years to life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Narus of the District of Oregon, Special Agent in Charge David Reames of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Seattle Field Division and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has been recused from this case with the exception of certain personnel. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Clymer from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York has been appointed as Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General to assist with this and other recused cases. He reports to and acts under the direction of the Deputy Attorney General, or his delegee, or Acting U.S. Attorney Narus in these cases. Special Attorney Clymer supervises personnel from the District of Alaska who have been exempted from the recusal.

The DEA Anchorage District Office and FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Anchorage Police Department, are investigating the case. If anyone has information concerning Facey’s alleged actions, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Alexander and Jennifer Ivers are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

