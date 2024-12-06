Former Fairbanks bookkeeper charged with bank fraud, money laundering





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Fairbanks woman with bank fraud and money laundering related to her alleged theft of funds from a business she formerly worked for as a bookkeeper.

According to court documents, beginning in 2015, Angelic Henderson, 68, was hired as the bookkeeper for a business in Fairbanks, and received regular payroll checks and payments for her employment. Sometime in 2016 and 2017, a co-conspirator was hired as a technician for the same business and received regular payroll checks and payments for their employment.

The indictment alleges that in 2020, Henderson was the sole owner of Consulting Medical Services LLC (CMS). During that time, Henderson began providing independent contractor services to the victim business through CMS. Those services included managing billing, customers, insurance, bookkeeping and suppliers. In July 2020, Henderson also established Angels Nesting Business Support Services LLC (ANBSS). The co-conspirator was the sole owner of JL Medical Support Services LLC (JLMSS).

The victim business, the co-conspirators business and both of Henderson’s companies had bank accounts at the same bank.

According to the indictment, from August 2019 to August 2023, Henderson and the co-conspirator allegedly executed a scheme where she used her position to steal from the victim business and funnel money to her business accounts and to the co-conspirator.

Henderson allegedly created daily and weekly financial documents that underrepresented the businesses’ income to hide the loss from the owner. She also allegedly created “transfer request” documents requesting that the bank move funds from the victim business account into her and the co-conspirators accounts. These requests allegedly contained false representations, specifically, duplicate payments for her services and reimbursements for expenses that were never incurred of already paid with the victim business funds.

The indictment alleges that once the funds were transferred to one of Henderson’s accounts, she transferred the funds via check to other accounts that she owned or controlled, breaking the transfers up in the same day or over consecutive days into multiple small transfers. She would also transfer money to her co-conspirator via checks. The co-conspirator would deposit the funds into their personal accounts and then buy cryptocurrency with the deposited funds.

In total, Henderson caused roughly 368 funds transfers over roughly four years, resulting in a loss of over $1.8 million for the victim business.

Henderson was arrested on Nov. 29 and is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, seven counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 10 counts of money laundering. The defendant is scheduled for her initial court appearance tomorrow before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Fairbanks Police Department, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

