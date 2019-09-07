Former Fairbanks Costco Employee Charged in Fraud Case for Stealing $10K on Customer’s Card

The Fairbanks Police Department has opened an investigation and have filed charges of fraudulent use of an access device, scheme to defraud, theft II and ID/access device fraud against a former Costco employee in that northern city.

The investigation was opened when the victim, a Costco customer, reported to police that he had accrued charges of $10,160.39 on a Costco Citibank Visa credit card that he had never applied for. He told investigators that the charges were made by a woman named Rousie Sui, who he reported he did not know and so would not be authorized to utilize his credit.

When Costco did their investigation into Sui, they found that she was an employee of the discount store. When interviewed, she admitted to applying for the card in the victim’s name and the charges made on it.

Sui confessed to police that she had financial difficulties due to her husband’s recent surgery and consequent unemployment and so set up the scheme to pay various bills and expenses.

The suspect was arraigned on Thursday and posted bail and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday next.