Former Kivalina Teacher’s Aide Charged with Child Exploitation Crimes

Alaska Native News on Feb 28, 2020.

Federal Prosecutors have revealed that a former substitute teacher in Kivalina has been charged and arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of a minor amongst other charges on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder, 21-year-old Jayson Knox, who is a former substitute teacher at the McQueen School in Kivalina became the subject of an investigation after Alaska State Troopers contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations earlier in February after receiving allegations that Knox had engaged in inappropriate conduct with minors in Kivalina.

The complaint alleges that “Knox used text messages and social media to communicate with 10 minors in Kivalina to send and request sexually explicit images,” it went on to allege that “Knox used text messages and social media to make attempts to set up meetings with some of the minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct.”

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force carried out the investigation with AST as part of the Rural Alaska Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAAVEN) Working Group, and that investigation led to Knox’s arrest on Wednesday. Knox was charged with Attempted Exploitation of a Child, Transfer of Obscene Material to a Child, and Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.







If Knox is convicted on the charges, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

If the public has any further information regarding Knox’s activities, please contact Anchorage FBI at (907) 276-4441.

Vinelink shows Knox remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.