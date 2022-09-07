Former Legislator Vic Kohring Dies in Glenn Head On Collision Tuesday Evening





Alaska State Troopers and first responders immediately responded to a crash location at mile 53 of the Glenn Highway on Tuesday evening following a call reporting a collision with injuries troopers reported.

Upon arrival, the highway was closed down.

Responders would declare the driver of a Toyota minivan, 64-year-old Victor Kohring of Wasilla, deceased at the scene.

The investigation was opened and it was determined that Kohring, for unknown reasons, crossed over the center line and crashed headlong into a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Kohring’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. His next of kin was notified of his passing.

Kohring, a seven-term state legislator for Wasilla, who was first elected in 1994, had resigned his seat in 2007 amidst the VECO bribery/extortion scandal. He pleaded guilty to charges and sentenced to three and a half years. His conviction would be later vacated.

Alaska Senator Ted Stevens and Representative Don Young were also caught up in the scandal. Steven’s conviction eight days prior to the 2008 election would cost Stevens his seat as Alaska’s senator, one that he had held for 40 years. His conviction, like Kohring’s, would later be set aside.

The AST Bureau of Highway Patrol investigated the accident. The highway remained closed for approximately two hours and was reopened just after 7 pm after the scene was cleared.



