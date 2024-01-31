Nicholas Hunnicutt, Former Saint Paul Police Chief Sentenced to Seven Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor





(Anchorage, AK) – On Monday, Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton sentenced Nicholas Hunnicutt to 15 years in prison with eight years suspended for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. Following his release from prison, Hunnicutt will be subject to 10 years probation .

Hunnicutt, 45, was previously convicted by a jury on Sept. 26, 2023, that trial was delayed because of the COVID pandemic. It was originally scheduled for March 2020.

The conviction stems from a 2015 incident involving a 14-year-old girl on the Island of Saint Paul when Hunnicutt was serving as chief of police. “The case was investigated by Alaska State Trooper Investigator Christopher Long with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation along with assistance from the Saint Paul Police Department and the Arkansas State Police,” according to court documents.

Hunnicutt was arrested in Belleville, Arkansas in July 2017 and held for extradition. When he moved to that state he continued to work in law enforcement.

Hunnicutt was held without bail as he awaited sentencing.

Since this incident the community of St Paul has switched from a police department to the VPSO system.

