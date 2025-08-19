Former State Senator Tom Begich files Letter of Intent for Alaska Governor





Anchorage, AK – Former Alaska State Senator Tom Begich (D-Anchorage) filed his letter of intent today to run for Governor of the state of Alaska. Filing the letter allows Begich to begin building the campaign ahead of a formal candidacy announcement.

Begich pledges to provide leadership that listens to Alaskans and focuses on building the state’s future. He will travel across Alaska to visit communities and hear directly from Alaskans on what matters most – from the challenges they face to the opportunities they envision.

“After years of divisiveness stagnating Alaska, it’s time for leadership that listens, understands where we have come from, and has a clear vision for where we can go. I believe we can turn Alaska around. We can bring hope and opportunity back to our state. We can unify our cultures and communities. Together, we can build our future around the shared values that make Alaska unique,” Begich said.

Born and raised in Alaska, Begich has dedicated decades to improving the state. He’s worked with Alaskans across the state as a small business owner. He’s worked with neighborhoods, villages, and organizations to create opportunities. He leads a scholarship fund focused on education and public service, and has promoted education, mentorship, and leadership development for young Alaskans for decades.

In the State Senate, Begich was known for uniting lawmakers from all parties and regions. He passed major reforms that have improved public education, including universal voluntary pre-K. After his public service in the state Senate, he has seen how division, discord, and the absence of leadership from the top have held Alaska back. Still, he believes that with vision and collaboration, Alaska can once again build upon our past successes.

“We can’t afford to wait to get this right,” Begich continued. “Alaska’s future is at risk. I believe by working together – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – for education, good jobs, and a better future for Alaska, we can move Alaska forward. I look forward to traveling the state to learn from Alaskans how we can join together in this work for our state’s future.”

Plans for Begich’s listening tour and formal announcement of his candidacy will be announced later this week on the campaign website, www.TomBegichForAlaska.com.

