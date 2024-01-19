Former USPS mail carrier arrested, charged with stealing checks from mail





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A former Anchorage USPS mail carrier was arrested yesterday in Missouri after a federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment in December charging him with fraud and theft for allegedly stealing checks from the mail for personal gain.

According to court documents, Nha Xiong, 25, altered bank checks, typically with Whiteout, and wrote his name on the checks, making it appear as if the checks were made out to him. Xiong would then deposit the altered checks into his bank account.

From November to December 2021, the defendant deposited six stolen checks from Northrim Bank, Bank of America, KeyBank and Mt. McKinley Bank into his bank account, totaling over $39,000.

Xiong is charged with one count bank fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §1344(2), and one count theft of mail by a postal employee, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §1709. The defendant will make his initial court appearance on a later date before the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, Xiong faces potential fines and up to 30 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska, Inspector in Charge Anthony Galetti of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Seattle Division and Executive Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Bulle of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Western-Pacific Area Field Office made the announcement.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Karen Vandergaw and Amy Miller are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

