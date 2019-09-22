Fort Wainwright Man Arrested on Eluding,DUI, and Reckless Endangerment after High-Speed Fairbanks Chase

Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers report that at 1:24 am on Saturday morning they attempted to pull over a gold Lexxus for speeding and instead the vehicle sped away doing 100 mph through town.

The chase came to a close when the vehicle jumped a curb into an empty parking lot, then jumped another effectively disabling the Lexxus and bringing the chase to a close.

Troopers contacted the driver and identified him as 20-year-old Joshua Gall of Fort Wainwright. He was placed under arrest on charges of Eluding, DUI, and because he had four juveniles in the vehicle, four counts of Reckless Endangerment.

The four juveniles were also issued citations for Minor Consuming Alcohol. They were released to their parents.

Assistance in the traffic stop was given by Fairbanks and UAF police.

Gall was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility and held pending arraignment.