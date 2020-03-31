Fort Wainwright Man Jailed on Burglary/Sexual Assault Charges in Domestic Violence Incident

Alaska Native News on Mar 31, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene of a burglary/assault at 3:09 pm on Sunday and arrested a suspect, AST reported on Monday.

When they responded after the assault call, they made contact with Jeremiah Scott, age 22 of Ft Wainwright. While troopers revealed no details in the incident, they reported that they initiated a preliminary investigation that resulted in Scott being taken into custody and charged with Sexual Assault II, Assault II, Assault IV, Burglary I, Criminal Mischief IV, and Interfering with a Report of a Crime Involving Domestic Violence. Troopers stated that all of the charges are domestic-violence related.

Scott was transported to and remanded at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Online court records show that Scott is out on bail on conditions of release in a pending Assault/Unlawful Contact case in the Fairbanks court. He was arraigned on the current charges on Monday afternoon.

Vinelink shows that Scott remains in custody at FCC.





