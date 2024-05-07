Fort Wainwright Soldier dies of gunshot wounds





HEADQUARTERS, 11TH AIRBORNE DIVISION, JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – A Fort Wainwright Soldier died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Sunday, May 5, of injuries he sustained in a shooting in downtown Fairbanks Saturday, May 4.

First Lt. Brandon Keyon Moultrie, 28, Columbia, South Carolina, was a bystander and was shot during an altercation outside the International Hotel and Bar. He was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Moultrie, a logistical platoon leader with the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, entered the Army as an enlisted soldier in July 2013 and was commissioned through Officer Candidate School in 2022. He arrived in Alaska in May 2023 after serving at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Moultrie’s awards and decorations included the Army Commendation Medal, three awards of the Army Achievement Medal, three awards of the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Parachutist Badge and the Air Assault Badge. He earned both a Bachelor’s and a Master of Science degree from Troy University, Montgomery, Alabama. He was also recognized by installation officials earlier in the week for his volunteer work in the Fort Wainwright community.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of 1st Lt. Brandon Moultrie, he was a cherished member of 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion,” said Col. Derek Smith, Commander of 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. “His passing is a profound loss to our community and all those that knew him and he will be dearly missed. Our hearts go out to the Moultrie family during this incredibly difficult time, and we are committed to providing all the care and support available to his family and friends.”

“We are devastated to lose Brandon so suddenly,” said Maj. Bryant Knef, 1-52nd GSAB Executive Officer. “His loss will leave a void in our hearts and our formation. We will miss his selfless service to the community and professionalism and our hearts go out to his family. We are all grieving, but we will pull together to love and support them in this dark time.”

Two suspects were arrested at the scene, and the shooting is under investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department. Anyone with additional information should contact FPD Detective Rob Hall at rhall@fairbanks.us or (907) 450-6510.

