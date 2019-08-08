Fort Wainwright to Host Back-to-School Fair

- Home
The Fort Wainwright School Services Officer, in conjunction with the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation office and supported by Operation Homefront, will be hosting a back-to-school fair August 8, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Military families and garrison employees with school-aged children will find on and off-post educational resources and have access to public, private and homeschool options, and the opportunity to connect with local resources to impact their students’ success. Operation Homefront is sponsoring a free backpack giveaway for those in attendance.
The event is for military families and garrison employees with school-aged children. Representatives from on- and off-post schools and educational organizations will attend and distribute information.
Where: Youth Center Building 4109 Neely Road Fort Wainwright
When: August 8, 2019, 4:30-6:30 p.m.