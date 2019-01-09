Four Arrested while Burglarizing Vacant Nikiski Home

Alaska Native News Jan 9, 2019.

Two Kenai persons and two Nikiski persons were arrested on Tuesday night following a report to Alaska State Troopers that there was a suspicious group of people at a vacant home in Nikiski at 10:22 pm.

When troopers arrived at the Halbouty Road address in Nikiski, they contacted Bradly Martin Luke, age 25, and Dominic Sunrise Ronellenfitch, age 23, both of Kenai and Alicia Marie Ridge, age 28, and Kenneth Paxton Oder, age 49, both of Nikiski.







The investigation at the scene found that a hot water heater had been removed from the residence and that the four suspects had unlawfully gained access to the home. As a result, all four were charged with Burglary I and Theft III.

Luke was also found to have several arrest warrants connected to pending Burglary/Felony Theft offenses. Luke also made false statements to troopers and was also found to be in violation of his conditions of release.

All four suspects were remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.