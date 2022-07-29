Four Fairbanks Children Dead in Apparent Murder/Suicide Tuesday





A call from a neighbor in the Fairbanks subdivision of Skyridge Drive reported shots-fired at a nearby home that prompted a response by the Fairbanks-based troopers at 4:17 PM on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, troopers would find four children dead from gunshot wounds and no parents present.

An investigation was opened that found a 15-year-old male shot three siblings and then turned the gun on himself.

Although information from AST is scarce as it is an ongoing investigation and the ages of the victims, it was reported that the victim’s ages were 5, 8, and 17. The suspected shooter was 15. There were three other children under the age of seven in the home. They were unharmed.

It is unknown if the suspect had any previous interactions with the law. The weapon used in the homicide/suicide belonged to the family.

The State Department of Family and Community Services was contacted in the case and the remains of the victims and shooter were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.



