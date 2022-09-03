Four Juveniles Seriously Injured in Thursday Evening Parks/Glenn Highway Crash





Troopers report that four juveniles were seriously injured after a Thursday evening accident at the intersection of the Glenn Highway and the Parks Highway.

Troopers say their initial investigation at the scene showed that a 2015 Toyota Corolla was executing a left turn from the Parks Highway offramp to travel northbound on the Glenn when it pulled out in front of a southbound 2014 Ford Expedition on the Glenn Highway.

As a result, the Expedition crashed into the Toyota, T-boning the driver’s side door.

All four juveniles were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Highway Patrol took over the investigation. The highway was closed intermittently throughout the evening by was fully reopened at 8:30 pm.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.



