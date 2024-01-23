Four Mariners Plucked from and Around Overturned ‘Alaska Rose’ Near Chiniak Island Sunday





Four people from the fishing vessel Alaska Rose were rescued two nautical miles northeast of Chiniak Island late in the afternoon on Saturday.

An SOS was transmitted from the 46-foot Alaska Rose on VHF channel 16 at 4:31 pm reporting that their vessel was taking on water. An urgent marine information broadcast was issued on VHF channel 16 by Anchorage watchstanders and a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was launched.

By the time the Jayhawk helicopter arrived at the scene at 4:56 pm, the vessel had capsized. USCG would find one person on the overturned vessel, that mariner was hoisted aboard the Jayhawk.

Six minutes later the crew of the Kylia arrived on the scene and took three more survivors aboard their vessel. The Jayhawk and the Kylia successfully transported all those who were aboard the stricken vessel at the time of the incident to nearby Kodiak where they were met by EMS.

“I wholeheartedly thank the good Samaritans involved,” said Lt. Madeline Romito, Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “The quick response between them and the helicopter crew played a major role in the positive outcome of this case.”

The vessel has since went down off-shore of Kodiak Island.

The cause of the sinking is under investigation.