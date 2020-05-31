Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in four Alaska communities; one nonresident case in Bristol Bay Borough

May 30, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced four new cases of COVID-19 in four Alaska communities – Anchorage (1), Wasilla (1), Homer (1) and Kenai Peninsula Borough (1). This brings the total Alaska case count to 434. One new nonresident case was also recorded yesterday, bringing that total to 19.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 29 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.
Camai Community Health Center issued a press release on Friday about two cases detected in the Bristol Bay Borough. These cases are not borough residents. One individual is a nonresident and the other is an Alaska resident with permanent residence outside the region. Both individuals had been in quarantine since arriving in the borough but are not seafood industry workers. They are now in self-isolation but are not acutely ill. Public health nurses have initiated a contact investigation and will continue to monitor both individuals.
Of the four Alaska cases, two are male and two are female. One each is aged 10-19, 20-29, 40-49 and 80 or older. There have been a total of 47 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 368, including one new recovered case recorded yesterday. A total of 51,695 tests have been conducted.
