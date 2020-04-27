Four New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Three Alaska Communities

April 27, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced four new cases of COVID-19 in three communities: Anchorage (2), Eagle River (1) and Wasilla (1). This brings the total case count to 345.
This reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 26 that posted at noon today on the DHSS Coronavirus Response AK COVID-19 Cases and Testing Dashboard.
Of the new cases, three are male and one is female. Two are aged 20-29; one is aged 40-49; and one is aged 50-59. There have been a total of 37 hospitalizations and nine deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 218, including one new recovered case recorded yesterday.
Stay informed
Questions about COVID-19?