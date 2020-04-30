Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in two Alaska communities

April 29, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced four new cases of COVID-19 in two communities: Anchorage (2) and Eagle River (2). This brings the total case count to 355.
This reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 28 that posted at noon today on the DHSS Coronavirus Response AK COVID-19 Cases and Testing Dashboard.
Of the new cases, all four are male. Two are aged 20-29; one is aged 30-39; and one is aged 50-59. There have been a total of 36 hospitalizations and nine deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. The number of hospitalizations was reduced by one as a result of data verification efforts that identified a person who was incorrectly categorized as being hospitalized. Recovered cases now total 240, including 12 new recovered cases recorded yesterday.
