Four Perish in Serious Crash on Mitkof Highway Tuesday

Alaska Native News on Jul 28, 2020.

A welfare check on four persons known to be traveling to Blind Slough south of Petersburg on the Mitkof Highway on Monday came to an unfortunate conclusion shortly after the request, troopers report.

As troopers were responding to the Blind Slough area they were informed of a vehicle wreck at mile 27 of the Mitkof Highway. When AST arrived at the scene of the wreck, they confirmed that all four occupants of the vehicle, the subjects of the welfare check, were deceased at the scene.

After next of kin of the four victims were notified, the Department of Public Safety released the identities the four as Dennis Lord, 37 of New York, Ian Martin, 29 of Petersburg, Siguard Decker, 21 of Wrangell, and Helen Decker, 19 of Wrangell.

The investigation at the scene determined that the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, left the highway, and impacted multiple trees. Despite the occupants wearing seat belts, and deployment of airbags, all were killed in the accident.

AST suspect alcohol was a factor in the incident, however, the investigation into the crash is continuing.





