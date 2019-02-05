Four Year Sitka Herring Violation Case Ends in Plea Deal

Alaska Native News Feb 5, 2019.

After almost four years, a Waste of Commercial Herring case was brought to a close with a ‘Guilty’ plea by boat-owner, 71-year-old Michael Kurtz as well as sentencing in that plea deal conclusion.

The f/v Nicholas Michael was seen dumping several hundred pounds of dead Herring overboard following a set during the 2015 Sitka Sac Roe Herring season.







It was then that Kurtz was issued a summons for those charges.

After a prolonged period, Kurtz entered his plea in a plea deal with the Juneau District Attorney’s office to Unlawful Possession of Herring.

He was fined $3,000.

That case is now closed.