Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska; 12 resident, two nonresident

June 21, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. Twelve are residents of six communities: Anchorage (6), North Pole (2), Bristol Bay Borough (1), Fairbanks (1), Homer (1) and Palmer (1). This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 755.
Two new nonresident cases were also identified in:
This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 106.
Of the new Alaska resident cases, five are male and seven are female. Five are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; one is aged 40-49; one is aged 50-59 and one is aged 60-69. There have been a total of 61 hospitalizations and 12 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths recorded yesterday. Recovered cases now total 475, with 11 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 88,051 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 0.71%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 20 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
