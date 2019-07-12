Fourth-of-July DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign Results Are In

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(STATEWIDE) – The statistics are in for this summer’s Fourth-of-July Holiday DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign, which occurred from July 3 through July 8. The good news:
DUIs were down from 21 misdemeanor and three felony arrests last summer to 10 misdemeanor and one felony arrest this summer.
Also, while plenty of citations were written for distracted driving and speeding as fast as 39 miles per hour over the speed limit, Troopers investigated no fatal collisions during this summer’s high visibility traffic enforcement effort.
Here are some more statistics from this summer’s campaign:
Funding for increased highway patrol efforts come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.