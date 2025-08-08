Frankie Bates Sentenced for Criminally Negligent Homicide for Overdose Death





(Kodiak, AK) – Tuesday, Kodiak Superior Court Judge Colleen Baxter sentenced 31-year-old Frankie Bates for Criminally Negligent Homicide related to the 2021 overdose death of Jacob Hillsinger, 44, in Kodiak. Ms. Bates was originally indicted by a Kodiak Grand Jury for Manslaughter and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree in September 2022. In May 2025, Ms. Bates reached a plea agreement with the State and pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree. Per the agreement, Ms. Bates was sentenced by Judge Baxter to seven years of incarceration with three of those years suspended. Following release, she will be subject to felony probation supervision for a four-year term. This case was investigated by the Kodiak Police Department. The Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Police Department also assisted with the investigation. This case was prosecuted by Kodiak District Attorney William Vitkus.