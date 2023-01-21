Fritz Creek DV Assault with Knife Lands Homer man in Jail





Alaska State Troopers say that alcohol was a factor in a DV assault that took place in Fritz Creek near Homer on Friday evening.

Troopers received a call reporting a DV assault involving a weapon at 5:09 pm on Friday and responded to Wilshire Drive. Upon arrival, it would be found in the investigation that 61-year-old Dale “Tucker” Gleadall of Homer had assaulted a household member at that address with a knife.

Troopers took Gleadall into custody and leveled charges of DV Assault II and III against him.

He was transported to the Homer Jail and held without bail to await arraignment.