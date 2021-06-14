Gabrielle Ledoux and Two Others Indicted by Grand Jury for Voter Misconduct







(Anchorage, AK) – On June 2, 2021, an Anchorage grand jury indicted Gabrielle LeDoux, Lisa (Vaught) Simpson, and Caden Vaught on multiple counts of voter misconduct in the first degree. These charges stem from the investigation that started in 2018 after the Division of Elections identified some irregularities in some of the absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots returned for the primary election for House District 15. The Alaska State Troopers, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, conducted the investigation.

The charges involve alleged conduct that took place in both the 2018 primary and general elections. Ms. LeDoux and Ms. Simpson were each indicted on five counts of voter misconduct in the first degree and Mr. Vaught was indicted on four counts of voter misconduct in the first degree. On June 10, 2021, all three defendants appeared, either in person or by phone, in court at a Superior Court arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty to the charges. The date of their next court appearance has yet to be set.

The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the defendants could face a maximum of 5 years in prison.





